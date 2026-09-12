Russia ready to talk to Kiev, but will not stop special operation — foreign minister

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia is ready to negotiate with Kiev, but will not halt its special military operation while the negotiations are ongoing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters.

"If [Vladimir Zelensky] wants to meet, he may come [to Moscow]. This is already a massive gesture of goodwill on our part, because his executive order banning [talks with Moscow] is still in force," the top Russian diplomat said.

"So, we have plenty of goodwill. We remain ready for negotiations, but the special military operation will not be paused for the duration of the negotiations," he said.