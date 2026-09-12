Putin completes series of bilateral meetings by talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wrapping up his two-day marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Earlier, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the talks will focus primarily on the situation in the Middle East, including the escalation around Iran.

It was Putin’s seventh meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Earlier, he met with the presidents of South Africa and Egypt, the prime ministers of India, Malaysia, and Ethiopia, and with the President of the New Development Bank of BRICS Dilma Rousseff.