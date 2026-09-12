Bahrain declines to attend meetings with Iran until relations restored — foreign ministry

TUNIS, September 12. /TASS/. Bahrain will not participate in a ministerial meeting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, or attend any other collective meeting with Iran until relations are restored, the kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In the light of reports, circulated by the media and on social networks, regarding a proposed ministerial meeting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry clarifies that the Kingdom of Bahrain will not take part in it, nor will it be a party to any collective meetings involving Iran until diplomatic relations between the two countries are restored," the statement reads.

The ministry said it had conveyed this stance to Oman via diplomatic channels. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that this decision does not detract from its appreciation of Oman’s diplomatic efforts and its commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving disputes.

Foreign ministers from Persian Gulf countries are expected to meet in Oman on September 14. On September 11, Iran’s official spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that his country would take part. In hi words, apart from regional issues, the ministers also planned to discuss the results of Iran-Omani negotiations to designate safe routes for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.