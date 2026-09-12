BUDAPEST, September 12. /TASS/. A rally to protest against the incumbent Hungarian government’s unfriendly policies toward Russia took place outside the country’s Foreign Ministry building in Budapest, a TASS correspondent reported.

The event was organized by a coalition of public organizations, Forum for Peace, which believes that the incumbent Hungarian government’s policies are aimed at confrontation with Moscow.

One of the event’s organizers, the founder of the Hungarian Peace Community Endre Simo, said the government’s guidelines for the Hungarian delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York described Russia as "a security threat for Hungary, Europe and the world order." Moreover, on September 8, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats from the country, citing national security reasons.

"Such policies, aimed at searching for an enemy, are a disgrace to our country," Simo said.

In his view, Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s government needs to "review its anti-Russian policies" and refrain from joining "hotheads in Brussels, who are readying for a war in the hope of defeating Russia."

Instead, Simo believes that Hungary should continue its mutually beneficial cooperation with both the East and the West.