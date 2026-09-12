Russia, United Arab Emirates stay in touch on Mideast, other affairs — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia remains in constant contact with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including regarding situation across the entire Middle Eastern region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Of course, the region is currently going through a very difficult period. Nevertheless, we remain in close and constant contact with the UAE leadership," Putin told the crown prince on during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

"And, of course, it is very important for us to hear your assessment of the developments currently unfolding in the region and your outlook for the future," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

On top of that, the situation in Yemen also deteriorated sharply in early September, when the Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement launched an offensive in the country’s southwest. Simultaneously with their ground offensive, the Houthis started to deliver drone and missile strikes on coastal areas in the Red Sea and the outskirts of the southwestern Yemeni city of Taiz in an attempt to cut supply routes to the Red Sea coastal city of Mocha and advance toward areas near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.