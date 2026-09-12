BRICS countries condemn acts of terrorism regardless of motivation

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations strongly condemn acts of terrorism regardless of their motivation, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," the document said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the declaration added.

The member states stressed that "terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.".