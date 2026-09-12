Russian-Ethiopian trade tripled last year — Putin

NEW DEHLI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian-Ethiopian trade has tripled and continues to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahamed.

"Our mutual trade has gained a good momentum. By the end of 2025, trade turnover more than tripled and continues to grow. This is a good indicator," Putin said.

Putin also noted that special attention is paid to humanitarian cooperation.

"Over 20,000 of your citizens have received their education in Russia. This is a very good humanitarian foundation for the future," the Russian leader added.