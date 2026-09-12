US redirected 100 commercial ships to enforce blockade on Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. The US military has redirected 100 commercial vessels since Washington resumed its maritime blockade on Iran in July, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"CENTCOM forces have redirected 100 commercial vessels over the past 60 days since America resumed the steel wall blockade against Iran," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

The US military remains focused on enforcing the blockade, CENTCOM added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait. Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting instead to an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.