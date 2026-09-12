BRICS backs Africa's bid for permanent representation on UN Security Council — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have supported Africa's bid for permanent representation on the UN Security Council. This is stated in the Delhi Declaration, adopted at the group's 18th summit.

"We recognize the legitimate aspirations of African countries, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South," the document says.

Summit participants once again advocated for a comprehensive UN reform, including of its Security Council, aimed at making the organization more democratic, representative, and effective. They called for increased representation of developing countries on the Security Council and supported the aspirations of African, Asian, and Latin American nations to play a more significant role in international affairs.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia and China also reaffirmed their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a more significant role within the organization, including on its Security Council.

The Ezulwini Consensus was agreed upon by African Union countries in March 2005, establishing the continent's common position on UN reform. The document calls for Africa to be granted at least two permanent seats on the Security Council with full powers, including the right of veto, as well as five non-permanent seats. The Sirte Declaration was adopted by African Union heads of state and government on July 5, 2005, at a summit in the Libyan city of Sirte. It reaffirmed the provisions of the Ezulwini Consensus and enshrined them as Africa's unified official position in negotiations on UN reform.