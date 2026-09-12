Putin meets with Ethiopian prime minister in New Delhi

NEW DEHLHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit by talks with Ethopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Previewing the talks, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier this week that it will be their first in-person meeting this year. "It will be an interesting meeting, which undoubtedly is important for both sides in terms of reviewing both bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing developments around Iran," he said.

Putin’s last meeting with Ahmed took place in September 2025, when the Ethiopian premier visited Moscow to meet with the Russian leader and take part in the Global Atomic Forum.