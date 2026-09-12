Death toll in Philippine ferry fire rises to 76 — authorities

BANGKOK, September 12. /TASS/. The number of people killed by a fire on board the MV June Aster ferry of the Philippines’ Palawan Island has risen to 76, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Noemie Cayabyab said.

"During the search and rescue efforts, remains of 41 victims have been discovered aboard the ship," she said. "This brings the overall death toll to 76 from 35."

The ferry had 134 people on board, including 117 passengers and 17 crew members, when the disaster struck on September 9. 43 people have been rescued, while 13 remain unaccounted for. Two passengers with tickets did not board the ship.