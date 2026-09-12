MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev believes that rising natural gas prices in Europe are a high price to pay for globalist ideology.

"The high costs of globalist ideology’s failures and its deep economic irrationality," he wrote on his X account, commenting on a post by a social media user who shared a video of remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India. The user highlighted Putin's remarks that Russia previously supplied gas to Europe at around $150 per 1,000 cubic meters, while Europeans now have to pay $1,000 or more for the same volume.

Putin earlier stressed that gas prices in Europe could rise as high as $1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters.