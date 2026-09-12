Trips to Moscow, Kiev were very successful, US understands next steps — Kushner

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said that his and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's trips to Moscow and Kiev were very successful.

"I think it was a very important trip for us to take, and we've been talking about doing it for a while. I would say that it was a very successful trip," Kushner said via video link at a conference of the so-called Yalta European Strategy in Kiev. According to him, the US side now has an understanding of "what the next steps are."

"What are their different perspectives? Building the relationships, hearing them. And I think that we have a very clear sense as to what not just will end this current conflict, but also what can lead to something that's lasting and enduring. I think that is very important, and I think that we've defined that in a good way," he added.

Kushner and Witkoff visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The following day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on September 8.