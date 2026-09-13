Kushner hopes next steps on Ukraine settlement to be announced soon

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner hopes that the next steps toward settling the conflict in Ukraine will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I really hope in the next couple of weeks we'll be able to announce what the next steps are, and hopefully that will bring us closer to a pathway forward," he said via video link at a conference of the so-called Yalta European Strategy in Kiev.

Kushner and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The following day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on September 8.