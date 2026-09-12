BRICS nations call for creating just supply chains of critical minerals

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS calls for creating just supply chains of critical minerals, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We affirm the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries, while fully preserving sovereign rights over their mineral resources, as well as their right to adopt, maintain and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives," the document said.

BRICS nations "recognize the key role of critical minerals for the development of zero-and low-emission energy technologies, energy security, and resilience of energy supply chains.".