China supplies three-quarters of world's commercial drones — federation chief

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. China is dominating the global commercial drone market, Wu Hongning, Secretary General of the International Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Federation, said.

"The import and export volume of unmanned aerial vehicles reached 5.277 million units. China accounts for 74% of the global commercial UAV market," he noted on the sidelines of the international forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."

The Secretary General added that China's market share is particularly high in sectors such as crop protection, law enforcement drone applications, mapping, surveying, logistics, and emergency response, where it exceeds 80% of the total market volume.

"Unmanned logistics, as a leading sector of the low-altitude economy, is demonstrating a high compound annual market growth rate of over 40%," Wu Hongning said.

Among the primary areas of UAV application within China's domestic market, he highlighted agricultural spraying and seeding, plant protection, patrolling, surveying, mapping, and traffic safety.

TASS is the general media partner of the international forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."