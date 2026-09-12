Former US Army Secretary Driscoll arrives in Kiev — CBS

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. Daniel Driscoll, who stepped down as US Secretary of the Army in early September, visited Kiev, CBS News reported.

According to the network, the former secretary spoke in Kiev at a conference of the so-called Yalta European Strategy.

On August 31, The Wall Street Journal reported that Driscoll had resigned. According to Axios, disagreements with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth prompted Driscoll to step down. In November last year, US President Donald Trump included Driscoll in a delegation involved in the Ukraine settlement process. In February of this year, he took part in trilateral talks between Moscow, Kiev, and Washington in Geneva.

The US Secretary of the Army is responsible, among other things, for the Army's logistics and the financial resources at its disposal. The US secretaries of the Air Force, Navy, and Army are not members of the presidential cabinet.