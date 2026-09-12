BRICS to combat financing of terrorism, fraud — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states will work together to combat the financing of terrorism and fraud, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express our concerns about illicit financial flows including, financing of terrorism, trafficking of firearms, trafficking in persons, the laundering of drug related crimes proceeds, use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for criminal purposes," the document said.

"We express serious concerns over the proliferation of organized scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations," the leaders said.

BRICS countries also underline "the importance of coordinated international action to dismantle these illegal networks, trace and recover criminal proceeds, protect victims, and prevent the misuse of financial institutions and emerging payment methods for large-scale fraud.".