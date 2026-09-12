BRICS reaffirms commitment to Syria's unity and territorial integrity — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, as stated in the Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS summit.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and call on all parties to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political transition, in a manner that ensures the security and well-being of the civilian population and upholding the rights of all components of Syrian society, including minorities," the document says.

BRICS nations also encourage the international community "to support the post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation of Syria."

"We stress our continued support for the efforts for an inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN facilitated political process, free from foreign interference, based on the principles of UNSC Resolution 2254 (2015), where all political and social components of Syria's society are represented and protected," the declaration says.