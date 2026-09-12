MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. During their recent visit to Kiev, US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner brought no new ideas, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said.

"There have been no drastically new ideas so far, but they are being updated. We are looking for new approaches to old problems," he told Novosti Live journalists.

At the same time, Budanov belives that the negotiation process has been revitalized.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow on September 5. They were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Zelensky in Kiev. According to Verkhovna Rada member Anna Skorokhod, the US envoys brought Ukraine peace terms that were worse than the previous ones.