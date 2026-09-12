BRICS countries call for preventing arms race in outer space

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS countries emphasized the need to prevent an arms race in outer space in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We recognize the need to ensure the use of space systems, as well as the achievements of space science and technologies, for peaceful purposes. We also reassert our support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponization, as well as the threats or use of force against outer space objects," the document said.

BRICS also called for negotiations to adopt a relevant legal multilateral instrument to ensure global security.