Missing tourists found in Karachay-Cherkessia, no medical assistance needed

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the tourists near the Sofia Lakes in Karachay-Cherkessia, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Rescuers found the tourists who went missing while hiking along one of the tourist routes in Karachay-Cherkessia. The group got lost while descending from the Sofia Lakes. The tourists do not require medical assistance," the official said.

The tourists were escorted to the meeting point and taken to the village of Arkhyz. The spokesperson stressed that the tourists had arrived from the Stavropol Region and had not registered their hike with the Russian Emergencies Ministry.