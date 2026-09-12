Ethiopian premier notes growing trade, developing ties with Russia

NEW DEHLI, September 12. /TASS/. Bilateral relations between Russia and Ethiopia are developing successfully, and the trade between the two countries continues to grow, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"Since we last met in Moscow [in September 2025], bilateral relations have been developing very positively," he said. "Trade continues to grow, and I hope the trend will continue."

The premier also noted the developing ties in trade and investment.