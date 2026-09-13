Kushner understands Russia's position, conveyed its peace plan to Kiev — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has a good understanding of Russia's position and conveyed Moscow's peace plan to Kiev, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Jared Kushner has a good understanding of Russia's position and conveyed Russia's peace plan to Ukraine," he wrote on his Max channel.

Kushner and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The following day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on September 8.