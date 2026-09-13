Putin to choose head of Russian delegation to trilateral talks — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide who heads Moscow’s delegation to trilateral talks on a settlement in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told Channel One.

"I don’t know yet. The president will decide," Ushakov said when asked who would lead the delegation if the talks resume.

The Kremlin aide also noted that no package of proposals had yet been agreed, with each side pursuing its own priorities.

"There is no package yet. Each side has its own view of what it could push for during the negotiations. But there is no agreed package at this stage," he said.

Abu Dhabi was discussed as a possible venue during Putin’s meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ushakov confirmed.

"Abu Dhabi was discussed as an option," he said. "There are other [options]. Turkey is also offering its services," he stated, noting that other countries had also offered to host the talks.

Ushakov stressed that considerable work remained to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, with the territorial question among the central issues.

"One of the main issues is territory. That is true. There is undoubtedly still a great deal of work ahead," he concluded.