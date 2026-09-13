China to host BRICS Forum on Trade in Services in 2027 — Xi

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. China plans to host the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services in 2027 during its chairship of the group, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at an outreach meeting of BRICS leaders and partner countries.

"China proposes to establish a BRICS special economic zone partnership, under which countries can set up an intelligent portal, coordinate policies, and build a new frontier for open development. In an effort to cultivate new drivers of economic and trade cooperation, China will hold the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year," Xinhua quoted the Chinese leader as saying.