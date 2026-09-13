Modi, Xi offer help with Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help advance a settlement in Ukraine during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"During bilateral talks, Modi and Xi asked detailed questions about a settlement in Ukraine and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution. Putin welcomed their willingness to help and provided a detailed account of the state of affairs," Peskov told reporters.