Ukraine launches over 10 attacks on Zaporozhye NPP training center since Saturday evening

MELITOPOL, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have carried out more than 10 attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s training center since Saturday evening; preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured, the plant said.

"Since the evening of September 12, Ukrainian formations have been attacking the training center of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of Rosatom. More than 10 drone attacks have been recorded so far. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the plant said on its Max channel.

The NPP described the strikes as an attack on an element of the nuclear safety system.

"The training center is used to prepare and train personnel and rehearse responses to abnormal and emergency situations. For a nuclear power plant, this is part of its safety system: specialists must regularly maintain their skills and be ready to act accurately and in coordination under any circumstances. Therefore, strikes on a facility involved in training nuclear personnel are an attack not only on infrastructure but also on an element of the nuclear safety system," the statement said.

The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP remains under control despite the attacks, and radiation levels are normal, the plant added. "The situation at the plant is under control. Operational safety is being maintained. Radiation levels remain within normal limits. Information about the consequences of the attacks will be updated once the facility can be inspected after the threat of further strikes subsides," the plant said on Max.