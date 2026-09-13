Trump says Ukraine must stop striking oil refineries in Russia

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil refineries as this is fraught to diesel shortages on global markets.

"Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," he told reporters at his golf club in Ireland. The American leader pointed out that "this leads to a shortage of it."

"This isn't done by the Middle East. This is done by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that he had spoken about this with Zelensky.

"Don't hit diesel fuel because that's hurting. That's hurting the world. We don't want him to hit diesel fields," Trump stressed.

On July 30, the Russian government imposed as temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports until January 31, 2027.