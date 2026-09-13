Putin addresses participants, guests of International Youth Festival

YEKATERINBURG, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted participants and guests of the International Youth Festival, a TASS reported.

"I am glad to welcome participants and guests of the International Youth Festival. This year, you have gathered in the Urals capital city of Yekaterinburg, a city where Europe meets Asia and where history lives in literally every stone," he said in a video address.

The head of state noted that for centuries, the Ural region has been the birthplace of ideas that have changed Russia for the better. He mentioned the first factories, Russia’s first industrial revolution, and hundreds of modern scientific breakthroughs.