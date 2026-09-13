Two killed, 12 injured in drone attack on Nizhnekamsk — authorities

KAZAN, September 13. /TASS/. Two people were killed and 12 injured in a drone attack on industrial and civilian facilities in Nizhnekamsk, the press service of the head of Tatarstan reported.

"One drone hit a tree and damaged a nearby parked car with four young people inside. Two were killed, while the other two are in hospital in serious condition," the press service said.

"Unfortunately, civilians sleeping at home in the early morning came under attack. Four people were injured in the strike on a residential building. They are receiving medical assistance. <...> A total of 12 people were injured at civilian and industrial facilities. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition," it added.

The attack also sparked a fire at an industrial facility, where efforts to extinguish it are underway. Production has continued.

"Nizhnekamsk once again came under attack by enemy drones in the early morning. Both industrial and civilian facilities were damaged. A fire broke out at one enterprise and is being extinguished. Production has not been halted," the press service said.

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov ordered the damage to be addressed promptly and temporary accommodation arranged for residents of damaged apartments if needed.

"The head of the republic ordered that the aftermath of the attack be dealt with as quickly as possible. If necessary, temporary accommodation should be arranged for residents of damaged apartments. Given the weather conditions, windows must be restored promptly," the statement said.

At Minnikhanov’s instruction, Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin traveled to Nizhnekamsk. The press service added that Nizhnekamsk District head Radmir Belyayev had visited all the affected sites and that municipal services are working to deal with the aftermath.