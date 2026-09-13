Putin briefly updates Modi on Ukraine situation — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a brief update on the Ukrainian conflict situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

"Some are more familiar with it, others less so. When the president meets with leaders, he has an opportunity to explain briefly how things stand," Peskov said when asked how well-informed BRICS leaders were about the special military operation.

The subject came up during Putin’s talks with Modi on his visit to New Delhi. Peskov said the Russian president "briefly informed" his colleague. "He provided a certain update," the spokesman explained.

Asked whether they had discussed the outcome of Putin’s meeting with US envoys, Peskov said: "There was, of course, no time to recount everything in detail. But since there are no new developments, he briefly outlined the situation on the ground.".