West heard Putin’s warning over seizure of merchant vessels — presidential aide

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Western countries heard Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning concerning the seizure of merchant vessels, but stand guided primarily by their own interests, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier, Putin described Western attempts to restrict the movement of merchant vessels operated by Russian businesses as "piracy and banditry." He warned that Moscow would respond in kind and in whatever waters it deems appropriate.

"I do not think they are guided solely by what we say. They pursue their own interests, devise various sanctions. For now, I do not think they are ready. They certainly heard the warning, but they are not ready yet. Still, we cannot rule out this happening again in the future," Patrushev said.