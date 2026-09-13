Zelensky’s statement on retaliation for energy strikes escalatory — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks about Ukraine retaliating for strikes on energy infrastructure represent another attempt to escalate tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Zelensky made the remarks earlier in an interview with journalist Fareed Zakaria.
"A 40-day plan to deal a crushing blow to Russia and its economy has already been mentioned many times. That was a significant escalatory step. This latest statement is in the same escalatory vein," the Kremlin spokesman said.