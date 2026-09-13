Over 60 UAVs destroyed while repelling attack on Russia’s Rostov Region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 60 UAVs were destroyed overnight while repelling an aerial attack on the Rostov Region, with no casualties reported, regional head Yury Slyusar said.

"More than 60 UAVs were destroyed last night while repelling an aerial attack on the Rostov Region in the cities of Millerovo and Novoshakhtinsk and 12 districts of the region," the governor said in a post on his Max channel.

Falling UAV debris sparked a dry grass fire in the Tatsinsky District, which was extinguished. No one was killed or injured.