Russian forces hit logistics centers with cargoes for Ukrainian army in Odessa

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian forces struck three logistics centers in Odessa holding cargoes for the Ukrainian army, the Russian defense ministry said.

"The Palma, Raben-Ukraine, and Odessa-22 logistics centers were hit in the city of Odessa. These centers held cargoes meant for the Ukrainian army," it said.

According to the ministry, Russian forces struck a drone production facility and a Ukrainian missile depot in Odessa. "A facility for the production on unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and a depot holding the Ukrainian army’s missile and artillery weapons and munitions were hit in the city of Odessa," it said.

Russian forces continued strikes on railway infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s western region that are used to transport military cargoes from Europe, the Russian defense ministry said. "Strikes continued against railway infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine that are used to transport military cargoes from European countries," it said.

Russian forces struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian defense ministry said and released a corresponding video. "The Russian defense ministry released video footage of dropping FAB-250 aviation bombs on temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region. Radar control data confirmed that the target were successfully hit," it said.

Russian forces struck logistics centers and drone production facilities in the Odessa Region, the Russian defense ministry said. "A New Post logistics center holding and distributing cargoes for the Ukrainian army, as well as drone production facilities were struck in the settlement of Ilyuchevka in the Odessa Region," it said.

During the day, Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship at the port of Odessa, the Russian defense ministry said. "Russian forces also struck a dry cargo vessel with cargoes for the Ukrainian army at the port of Odessa," it said.

During the day, Russian forces struck two power substations feeding port and logistics infrastructure in the Odessa and Nikolayev Regions, the Russian defense ministry said. "The Novaya and Usatovo electricity substations ensuring the operation of port and logistics infrastructure were struck in the Odess and Nikolayev Regions," it said.