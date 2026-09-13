Kiev strikes fuel trucks near Zaporozhye NPP, killing two, injuring others — Rosatom chief

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Kiev struck tanker trucks delivering diesel fuel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on September 11, killing two servicemen and injuring others, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"On Friday [September 11], the Kiev regime committed another crime of appalling cynicism and irresponsibility. A series of combined strikes targeted tanker trucks delivering diesel fuel to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The strikes hit in the immediate vicinity of the plant’s perimeter. Two servicemen were killed, and a large number of Russian military personnel were wounded, some seriously. All were supporting this strictly civilian mission. We pay tribute to the heroism of the Russian military," Rosatom quoted him as saying in a statement.