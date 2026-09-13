Lithuania scrambles NATO fighter jet over flock of birds mistaken for drone — agency

VILNIUS, September 13. /TASS/. Lithuania scrambled a NATO fighter jet and closed Vilnius Airport having taken a flock of birds for a drone, Reuters reported, citing Lithuania’s Crisis Management Center.

"On initial radar readings, marks left by birds and drones can be similar," the center said in a statement.

The airport remained closed for 38 minutes. The air alert lifted after the NATO jet "a visual identification."

A source in the Vilnius Flight Information Region’s air traffic control service, which oversees air traffic over Lithuania, told TASS earlier that Vilnius International Airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures after unidentified drones were detected in the sky.