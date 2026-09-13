Saudi oil delivery times to Asia could rise 2.5-fold

TOKYO, September 13. /TASS/. Voyage times for deliveries of Saudi oil to Asia would increase 2.5-fold to around 100 days round trip if the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is closed, according to data from the Japanese Shipowners' Association cited by the Asahi newspaper.

A voyage through the Strait of Hormuz, the traditional route for oil supplies from the Middle East to Asia, previously took 40 days round trip. A route through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which could serve as an alternative, takes roughly the same amount of time, between 40 and 50 days.

However, a route via the Suez Canal and the Cape of Good Hope, which would become necessary if the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is closed following the current blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, would take around 100 days round trip. This would inevitably lead to higher transportation costs, Asahi noted.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked due to the US conflict with Iran, which has been ongoing since February 28.