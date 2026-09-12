BRICS nations call for stepped-up efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations are concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and are calling for intensified efforts to de-escalate the situation. This is stated in the Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS summit.

"We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East," the document says.

Summit participants called for ensuring "the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," as well as encouraged "increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, toward a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region."

"We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the declaration says.