PARIS, September 13. /TASS/. Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing French party Debout la France (France Arise), criticized European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen's decision to allocate an additional €6.1 bln to Ukraine.

"The coffers are empty, taxes are skyrocketing, and the French still have to tighten their belts. But the money, it keeps flowing elsewhere," the politician wrote on his X page.

He added that the EU is spending its funds on other people's conflicts while demanding "ever greater efforts" from its own people.

Earlier, the EC approved the allocation of an additional €6.1 bln to Ukraine for the purchase of ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and air and missile defense systems. In particular, the funds are intended for Kiev's purchase of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. Before the funds are disbursed, the EC will verify that the contracts comply with the terms of the loan to Ukraine and agreements with EU member states.