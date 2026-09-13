US to be among first to restore economic ties with Russia — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev anticipates that the United States will be among the first Western countries to restore economic relations with Russia.

"We believe that the United States will be among the first in the Western world to restore economic ties with Russia, and many other countries will rush to follow suit, as they will not want to be left out of this process of reestablishing economic ties," he told Vesti.