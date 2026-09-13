Russia happy BRICS declaration wording acceptable to Iran, UAE — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the diplomatic efforts that secured wording acceptable to both Iran and the UAE in the BRICS summit declaration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are pleased that intensive diplomatic work ultimately produced wording acceptable to both Iran and the United Arab Emirates, allowing the final declaration to be adopted," he said.

"Many pessimists believed this would not be possible, but everything worked out as planned," Peskov added.