Iran, UAE agree to develop relations — Iranian president

TEHRAN, September 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi yielded and agreement to develop relations.

"During this meeting, we had a productive discussion about current issues and concerns. We agreed to leave the past behind us, look to the future, and reach a mutual understanding of how we can build that future together," he said after his visit to the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

According to Pezeshkian, the talks continued at the level of foreign ministers who engaged in a "productive discussion on the topics of mutual interest."

Political adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash said on September 7 that the United Arab Emirates will have to restore relations with Iran sooner or later after the conflict in the Middle East is over.