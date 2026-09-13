BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. Foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen of the German BSW party (formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice) believes that Germany should withdraw from NATO.

"Like the BSW’s youth wing, I state here clearly and unequivocally: Germany must withdraw from NATO. We need a neutral country that no longer follows directives dictated by the self-serving interests of American corporations and oligarchs. NATO is neither a values-based alliance nor a defensive alliance," she said in an interview with the Overton online media outlet.

"This is evident in two ways: the alliance supports Israel's genocide of the Palestinians and is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine," she noted.

"Those who are saying ‘yes’ to NATO today are saying ‘yes’ to the world war strategy with only one objective - to slow down the fall of the United States; hegemony," Dagdelen stressed, adding that the majority of Germans reject the possibility of triggering article 5 of the NATO treaty. "And this is exactly what NATO is for," she pointed out.

Article 5 of the Washington Treaty binds all NATO countries to respond to any aggression against any country of the bloc.