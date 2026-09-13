MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions against his former press secretary (2019-2021) Yulia Mendel.

As follows from Zelensky’s decree, the sanctions against Mendel were imposed for a term of ten years. Sanctions were also imposed against 20 vessels Kiev claims to belong to Russia, 29 Russian nationals and 29 Russian companies.

The former press secretary is known for her sharp criticism of Zelensky’s policies. In her interviews and on her social media, she repeatedly highlighted the Ukrainian leadership’s failures in many areas, including military, that entail huge losses for Ukraine.