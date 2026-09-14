MELITOPOL, September 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime derailed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, scheduled for August 20-21, because it fears the truth about the Ukrainian attacks on the facility and Energodar, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"The point is that the fewer people who see and know the truth, the better it is for those trying to hide it. It’s logical and obvious that if such a high-ranking international official comes here and sees the situation with his own eyes - even if he later comments on it or interprets it differently - it won't play into the hands of those who don't want to reveal it. Our opponents on the right bank of the Dnieper River do not want this to be shown," Chernichuk said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Kiev had derailed Grossi’s visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which had been scheduled for August 20-21. The Russian side provided security guarantees for Grossi, while Kiev stated that it could not ensure his safety. Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev reported that the new date for Grossi’s visit to the plant may be announced at the IAEA conference in Vienna, where a bilateral meeting between the two is scheduled.