Lebanon asks UNSC to extend peacekeeping mission’s mandate — media

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. Beirut insists on the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south of the country after its mission expires on December 31, 2026, The Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The newspaper cited Lebanon’s letter to the United Nations Security Council asking to extend the UNIFIL mission for an indefinite period of time as it thinks that its completion late this year would be premature. France and most of other Security Council members have supported Lebanon’s request, the sources told the newspaper.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier call on Israel to stop its military operation in southern Lebanon, stressing that it is leading to the growing number of civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on September 4 that Israeli troops will not be withdrawn from Lebanon until Hezbollah units are disarmed.

The UN peacekeeping mission numbering 7,000 servicemen was deployed to Lebanon under a UN Security Council resolution following Israel’s incursion in 1978. Its mandate is extended every six months. In late August 2025, the mission’s mandate was extended until December 31, 2026. It was also decided to begin its orderly and safe reduction so that it could be completely withdrawn by 2027.