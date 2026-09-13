Opposition bloc leading parliamentary elections in Sweden — exit polls

STOCKHOLM, September 13. /TASS/. Sweden’s center-left opposition bloc led by the Social Democrats held an early lead at Sunday’s parliamentary elections, the SVT television channel’s exit poll results suggest.

According to the poll, the four opposition parties are projected to garner 51.3% of the vote, against 46.8% for the four right-wing parties. Another survey conducted by TV4 showed a similar picture, giving the opposition 51.3% and the ruling bloc 47.0%.

Preliminary results of the voting are expected to be announced by the Swedish Election Authority later in the day.