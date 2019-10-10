More than $1.5 mln to be allocated to 10 lagging Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 10. / TASS /. Additional financing to solve the most pressing acute problems in 10 Russian regions with a low level of socio-economic development will in preliminary estimates amount to 100 bln rubles ($1.5 mln) over 5 years, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Thursday after a meeting on individual programs for the development of complex regions of Russia.

"Today, all federal departments have been given the task of prioritizing national projects that are being implemented in these regions. And we also agreed that it will be allocated, tentatively 100 billion rubles for the next five years to eliminate the most pressing problems," he said.